Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes trial for fraud begins

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis, creator and host of “The Dropout” podcast, breaks down the case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes after the first day of her fraud trial.
10:49 | 09/09/21

