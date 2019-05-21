Transcript for Therapy dogs helping students heal after Parkland school shooting

Guys last Valentine's Day seventeen students were killed and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland Florida of course you remember in like all tragedies. The pain doesn't end just because it's out of the news cycle and the truth is may be the pain it never ends it's. It's hard to imagine continuing high school after something. Like this has happened but from the buried Thursday that the students returned. Some new friends were there to help them cope fourteen. Therapy dogs and so I want to bring in Sara Lerner she's the school's yearbook advisor. There thanks for joining us you guys are making headlines right now because. These adorable dogs I think you dare you yeah and he. Lal. So you guys are making headlines right now because these adorable dogs they have their very Ellen Page in this year's yearbook yes. We might accidentally and their art school they see this is Gephardt. So whose idea was to have them in the yearbook. I don't it was my Mark Green the editors. We want Sidney Stewart and that you represent it the ear and every here. And you're here every day selling seen great experience. Can you tell us how the students have responded to having these dogs around. Yeah yeah having having them on campus with you every day. He adds that she's. Lost. Hi yeah I'm a junior at. School must the Coke are brought back. Having the dog him at the best 103. Better things that didn't come over every single day. They're all there at lunch they're coming in the classroom and EP. All their hundred or so welcoming trying to act. And the dog is something that meek head neck. The battered school in a positive light and just genuinely enjoy but they're adding that your book. Well as a way to capture such enemy and Harvard what had become art every let out. That's amazing and can you tell me again that which dogs you have with you right there because there's so so cute. We have not eat and eat so fast and completely all they are mainly seeing in their current. Instead there yet they're just able to walk around freely. Throughout this little. I'm. And see that I'm wrong here I'm back there out. There is. Mom's past and her. And snow yeah they're out. While. Getting a lot of moves. And odds. Students faculty ends on the students at a and out. Here meeting where it or are exactly with it. My ice specimen that means you're. And. That's amazing well we think they're adorable and then their picture is in the year but is. Sings he's my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.