Two men rob a bank at gunpoint in Katy, Texas: Part 1 Employee remembers when the First Community Credit Union was robbed of over $29,000 in 2012 by two men who seemed so familiar to each other that they could've been family.

Pregnant woman tries to stop car thief A pregnant woman was seen on surveillance video attempting to stop a car thief at an Atlanta gas station and being briefly dragged as her vehicle was being driven away.