Transcript for Thousands of aftershocks in Southern California over holiday weekend

Now to the earthquake fears in Southern California thousands of aftershocks have jolted the region after those two major quakes over the holiday weekend. Authorities are telling residents now it's the time to prepare. This morning Southern California on edge as we see the force of that seven point one magnitude earthquake that hit this weekend so water sloshing out of this pool. This woman struggling to stay in hospital are residents who are. Very concerned. That's what had been trying to push you are not prepared right now. Should be getting prepared right now distribution of the two year old dangerously close to a swing treatment. It was the largest quake in twenty years hundreds of residents packed into this town hall last night to hear from authorities. Who see the aftershocks are slowing down but could continue for months in warning now is the time to prepare. They have had a significant psychological and we're gonna have a lot more earthquakes we're gonna. We have a lot strug shaking. California's governor is urging local governments to strengthen earthquake alert systems and building codes. We all I think had a unique role and responsibility there individually. To be prepared. For the next earthquake of magnitude. Even greater than seven point one. Residents are now assessing the damage. From collapsed walls to cracked foundations some choosing not to return home. My feeling is cracked halfway through I have a price going up my wall Phillies love that principle that is quite a whole. Many people don't have earthquake insurance because this too expensive. Meanwhile a nearby cities including Los Angeles 150 miles away. She. Is a reminder that the so called big one could be next but experts say the odds have not increase with these latest quake. People should not be concerned that the earthquakes in ridge crest increase the chance of an earthquake in the Los Angeles area it's just too far away. And doctor Jones says after shots around rich press will eventually drop to once a day and then once a week.

