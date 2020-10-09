Transcript for Thousands in need of aid as fires raze towns and homes

And joining me now is a spokesman for the American Red Cross just in current just in good morning thanks for being here. Thanks for every day and so with so many fires burning at the same time in several states in throughout almost the whole West Coast really. How is the Red Cross helping right now. Yeah it's really been another explosive night of wildfires all across the West Coast and Rocky Mountains. At an Arab continuation of what we see through the summer but our teams are on the ground there are an evacuation centers with the shelters or emergency watching. And some of those basic needs that your reporter was mentioned in your food water mental health resources. As we really start to see the full scope of a bit of this deadly wildfire. So how hard is it to face something like this. While still dealing with -- nineteen and during hurricane season in some areas. Yeah that's really been disaster of a disaster right so what we've been able to do through the spring is train our volunteers are disaster teams have been trained and we've been working with great local officials. And and county health officials obviously some of those rules are different under from places. I'm to make sure that that we're doing the best we can't help you stay in terms of social distancing wearing masks do we help in screening checks for every one. And we want to make sure that everyone feels healthy and safe. Watered you know dealing with what it looks to be the worst time their entire lives so really it's a matter of of adding that training adding those extra steps but still bringing that same compassion and those resources at the Red Cross knows we can bring to people need especially when the need is so Greg. And in terms of preparation this is one of the most intense wildfire seasons on record already and it's not near over yet. So how is the Red Cross adjusting to that. Yeah. Alluding we've we've trained on a number of additional volunteers that we made the call to have local volunteers and increase those forced and that's really been. The bull work people. And she's she's a better earnings wildfires and she said you know been done a lot of training these are intimidating image is very sad and and deadly. But she's happy to be able to go learn help and and they have the training and supports it to get them there will be ready to do whatever whatever is needed on the ground. And for people watching from home what I things that they can do that we can all do. Yeah and in the most immediate way you can support the red crosses through extra donation and are able to go to Red Cross org and click on donate you can text the word red cross and number 90999. To make a ten dollar donation. I'm aunt and that those funds will go directly to people affected by disasters just like those. Justin turned from the Red Cross we appreciate your time this morning thank you and we appreciate what you're doing as well.

