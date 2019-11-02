Transcript for Thousands of Denver public school teachers go on strike in fight for higher pay

Did your teachers aren't they don't. Oh okay. And walking off the job for the first time in 25 years we're looking for a fair and reliable pace system. That actually retains teachers in Denver the teachers union school district have been in negotiations for more than a year the two were not able to agree on teacher compensation the average starting salary for teachers in Denver is 43000 dollars that's compared to 50000 dollars for teachers it in neighboring district. It did for you it is asking for a 2500 dollar increase I think a lot of us are angry words from we have had enough. We feel like it's been a gain of him playing with us and months the teachers union saint the district's proposal Christians or fitness for some teachers and not a meaningful base salary for all. And incredibly disappointed superintendent sees it it Cordoba says they've come to the table with a multiple offers including almost 11%. Salary increase. When we have put together our proposal it has been with thought it abs look cool. To make it as clear as such as transparent as possible many of the things I think that we hear our teachers complain about. Actually aren't about the proposal that we put on the table it's about the current system. And many of those things I agree with asthma. This strike is costing the district around 400000 dollars a day speaking it is district lead to resumed negotiations Tuesday Doug evacuees ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.