Transcript for Thousands without power in the Gulf as a new storm threat makes it way towards land

But we begin with Sally rescues are under way after the storm brought extreme flooding to parts of Florida and Alabama some. Even resorted to getting around in kayaks in Gulf Shores, Alabama. That's right near where the storm made land fall but now there's a new tropical threat for the Gulf Coast and in Jersey is just back from Alabama. With the latest ginger and this new system is the 22. So far this year. What do we know right now. Well Diane my hat seriously just dried out from Sally yet we've got. Others on the map and one in the gulf that looks concerning so let's go ahead and start with. What we have with Teddy that's going to be mostly an impact to Bermuda and some high surf along the East Coast but nothing more than that tell as remnants moving out and chapel the depression twenty Tia said this is the 22. If it becomes will Fred which is the next neem. And there's the potential that it could be alpha depending on which from the looks like Wilfred will be the name and it could happen as soon as later today so after it becomes a tropical storm. The model they have an a lot of trouble with this so there's a lot of uncertainty but there's also a lot of time and this is why I think anybody from Brownsville to Corpus Christi Houston and Galveston even Lake Charles, Louisiana that was hit so hard by Laura. You all need to be on alert because it looks like that why aid. Cone on the outside of the actual track is the part we can focus son and I will tell you that it's going to push water no matter how strong and is our house in it gets to that us. It's gonna push water toward the coast that's when impact tides and also the rainfall there's plenty of tropical moisture with this easily could see five to ten inches already. By early next week. In southeast Texas died. Amazing now we're already near the end of the alphabet in naming these storms. And Tinder what's the latest on the rescues in the cleanup from Sally. I mean you've had overnight at least two deaths reported in Georgia both trees falling onto a home and a person. And then you can see the video there when you got this saturated soil and you even have a little bit a wind left over from Sally that was the case not only in Georgia. But in North Carolina but you summit satellite image earlier Sally is moving on and so we're gonna say goodbye to Sally. And any of her rainfall later today but that was not before leaving eight to ten inches in some of these places. Along the southeast into the mid Atlantic self. They have long lasting impacts and they can be very broadly fell and that's led think tropical storms and hurricanes. And it means so much to left and dissing Diane we said Wilfred would be the last of our alphabet we would go to the Greek alphabet next to alpha bay that we've only done that once before. In recorded history in 2005. Just goes to show how active this season has been. Ginger you covered so many of these storms and each one affects areas a little bit differently. What are people impacted by Sally need right now and how can people help. They need you number one to not forget that Sally happened that happens all the time the news cycle moves on we move on we got another storm to get to impede Beal like about what prophetic. Even when I covered hurricane Michael in 2018 and funny teen. And Italy cat five I mean washed away Mexico beach. Terrorized Panama City made it and one livable freeing up that really until today and they still have problems. And people forgot if you ask surround right now you'd say he did you know we had a cap I have. Two years ago and people might say no I don't remember that because our minds have so much to look at so I think they need to remember. Iowa an actor rates show Laura in Lake Charles there's so many days the wildfires. They also need money people is wanna try to send clothes and all that stuff money that monies that they need and the need a lot of it. Right ginger Z four thanks ginger glad to see you got home okay.

