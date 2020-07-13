-
Now Playing: Extreme weather conditions pound much of the country
-
Now Playing: Investigation launched after violent arrest
-
Now Playing: Black mothers speak out on their unimaginable loss
-
Now Playing: 30-year-old dies after attending 'COVID party'
-
Now Playing: Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57
-
Now Playing: Washington Redskins expected to change name
-
Now Playing: 21 hospitalized after naval ship explosion
-
Now Playing: Family loses siblings to COVID-19 11 days apart
-
Now Playing: Miami mayor reacts to rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Florida breaks US record for single-day COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Their Painful Bond: Black Mothers Speak Out Together on Their Unimaginable Loss
-
Now Playing: Tiny sunburnt kitten makes miraculous recovery, now raises orphaned kitties
-
Now Playing: 'My 12-year-old son, Tamir Rice, was killed by police. I’m not allowed to be normal'
-
Now Playing: Allison Jean speaks out on the loss of her son
-
Now Playing: Wanda Cooper-Jones messages Breonna Taylor’s mother on her late daughter’s birthday
-
Now Playing: What does it mean to be a Black mother in America?
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor’s mother speaks out on the loss of her daughter
-
Now Playing: Michelle Kenney is still fighting for her son Antwon Rose II
-
Now Playing: Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton on transforming pain into power