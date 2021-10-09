Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

More
Former American Airlines ticket agent Vaughn Allex reflects on the guilt he still feels 20 years after allowing two late passengers on Flight 77, who would later crash the plane into the Pentagon.
4:41 | 09/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:41","description":"Former American Airlines ticket agent Vaughn Allex reflects on the guilt he still feels 20 years after allowing two late passengers on Flight 77, who would later crash the plane into the Pentagon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79930911","title":"Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight","url":"/US/video/ticket-agent-grapples-guilt-allowing-hijackers-911-flight-79930911"}