Transcript for Tiger relocated after being found abandoned at Texas home

And she seems pretty telling. The tiger that shocked a neighborhood is on the move after a night at bark in the same case she was found in the 300 pound tiger is going north. We found an animal rescue Spencer and that's going to come and take her this morning. And transfer her to a location that has added facilities and the veterinarians who specialize in big cats they can take care at him or her. Those veterinarians watched as the case that tiger was founded was delicately transferred to the trailer. That will bring the cat to its new home. So far no one has claimed ownership of this tiger but it seems like it's in good health and it is attracting a crowd lower court we'll. Obama told. Little song. You would receive for yourself people look at the Butler who participates is through.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.