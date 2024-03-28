TikTalk: @katvoltage on being the first Mexican-born woman in space

ABC News Phil Lipof speaks with electrical engineer Katya Echazarreta about becoming the first Mexican-born woman in space as part of Space for Humanity's Citizen Astronaut Program.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live