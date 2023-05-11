TikTalk: Mom helps daughter spread autism awareness

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Jackie Moore from Summer Shirt Project about using social media to try to create a more inclusive world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

May 11, 2023

