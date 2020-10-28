Time-lapse footage shows growth of Silverado Fire in Orange County

The fire has burned through more than 11,000 acres in Irvine, California, and is 5% contained.
2:12 | 10/28/20

Transcript for Time-lapse footage shows growth of Silverado Fire in Orange County
