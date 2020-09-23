Now Playing: California’s Bobcat fire explodes in size

Now Playing: Raging wildfires ignite new round of evacuations

Now Playing: Officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor speaks out

Now Playing: Lightning strikes behind double rainbow

Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in Supreme Court ceremony

Now Playing: Ceremony held at the US Supreme Court for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Now Playing: NFL cracks down on masks for players, coaches

Now Playing: RBG memorabilia selling out after the justice's death

Now Playing: Drone footage shows stunning fall colors

Now Playing: Mom's frantic 911 call released after Florida shark attack

Now Playing: Parents of 6-month-old under fire for waterskiing video speak out

Now Playing: Air Force 2 forced to return to airport after bird strike

Now Playing: State of Emergency called ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Now Playing: Supreme Court frontrunners as Justice Ginsburg lies in repose

Now Playing: FDA to announce 'tough' new rules for drug makers, report says

Now Playing: This Herbed Honey Smash cocktail is as sweet as can be

Now Playing: Native communities wait to see if their fight for atonement gains ground: Part 2

Now Playing: Native Americans seek reparations in different forms: Part 1