Time-lapse shows snow cloud blanket Philadelphia skyline

More
Watch white-out conditions form as the city braces for 1 to 2 inches of snow.
0:34 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse shows snow cloud blanket Philadelphia skyline
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61019477,"title":"Time-lapse shows snow cloud blanket Philadelphia skyline","duration":"0:34","description":"Watch white-out conditions form as the city braces for 1 to 2 inches of snow.","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-shows-snow-cloud-blanket-philadelphia-skyline-61019477","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.