Time-lapse video shows clouds spilling over mountains

More
A hiker captured clouds rolling over the Blue Ridge Mountains as the sun rises.
0:57 | 08/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse video shows clouds spilling over mountains
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"A hiker captured clouds rolling over the Blue Ridge Mountains as the sun rises.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72257947","title":"Time-lapse video shows clouds spilling over mountains ","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-video-shows-clouds-spilling-mountains-72257947"}