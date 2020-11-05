Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Timelapse video captures spring snowman melting
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:28","description":"The snowman melted quickly in the May sun.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70617432","title":"Timelapse video captures spring snowman melting","url":"/US/video/timelapse-video-captures-spring-snowman-melting-70617432"}