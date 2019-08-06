-
Now Playing: Bangladeshi immigrant accused of planning to attack Times Square
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after saying he wanted to throw grenades in Times Square, sources say
-
Now Playing: Meet Mayor Maxx II
-
Now Playing: Times Square plot
-
Now Playing: Former cop sentenced to 12.5 years for murder
-
Now Playing: Country singer, family mourning after 3-year-old son drowns at home
-
Now Playing: Students in California town destroyed by Camp Fire graduate
-
Now Playing: Detroit to board up 2,000 abandoned homes in effort to stop possible serial killer
-
Now Playing: Thunderstorms, heavy rains target the Southeast as weekend arrives
-
Now Playing: Golden State Warriors investor banned through next season for shove
-
Now Playing: Ex-officer convicted in Australian woman's shooting death apologizes
-
Now Playing: Professor pleads not guilty to attempted arson
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with Sen. Tammy Baldwin
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on LGBTQ rights in the Trump era
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ issues take center stage for 2020 presidential candidates
-
Now Playing: International Space Station open for tourists
-
Now Playing: Millennials who won: Ohio's youngest lawmaker
-
Now Playing: Police respond to alleged burglary, find deer loose in house instead
-
Now Playing: Police respond to break-in with guns drawn, face unlikely intruder