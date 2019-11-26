Transcript for Tips for avoiding credit card debt during the holidays

As we said EU are probably prepping for your holiday starting the clock and when you will have a feast with your loved ones. But many are also counting down to the big shopping day one day later better known. As Black Friday and the following Monday. For online deals known as Cyber Monday but are even today is worth the wait that's why when and bring in digital trends news editor Matt Katz Matt it is good to see you. Is it worth it's a weight on the force. If you've been waiting to buy something specific then yeah you probably not going to find a better deal. Then what's going on on Black Friday Cyber Monday that whole weekend. There that. That being said just because something is on cell doesn't mean you have to buy it it's really easy to get kind of swept up. It although black Freddie Cyber Monday deals on an end up spending a lot more money than you'd intended just because something is you know 50% off. Yeah and so from your opinion them for people who partake in these specific days you think it's better to drive to the Mahler just do it from your home. Absolutely do it from your home we've been rounding up. You know thousands of deals on digital trends dot com on everything from TV'S_T. wireless headphones ipads. On and we're not really finding many deals that are better in person than they are on line you're going to avoid yourself a lot of hassle wines crowds everything like that. It you just ordered from your computer. What's also true is that up most of these deals are available throughout the weekend and probably won't sell out very fast. See you're going to be able to maybe take a little time to think about it and not have to be there you know at midnight on Black Friday as opposed to any other time during the weekend. Taking time to think about and I liked that so are you saying that Cyber Monday is a better idea and then Black Friday. It's just did you think about it is the whole weekend is a weekend of deals we've done a couple of surveys digital trends and found that. People are actually planning on shopping a little bit more on black for or I'm not Cyber Monday the nom Black Friday. I think the Black Friday hype has gotten to a lot of people and so people really want take the time spent time with their families. Maybe get a deal on something you know the Saturday the Sunday the Monday it sort of rushing forward on the Black Friday. That also gives you a little bit more time to think about it and see if that's product that you really need to spend the money on or maybe it's something that you can hold off on. Okay is I have to ask you're obviously an expert on all of this is there anything that you are waiting to get in particular. I'm probably have been holding off for years I'm buying up PlayStation four I love video games and there is an incredible deal on it for someone like me who has not played any of the PlayStation more games. That's because some new video game console to coming out next year so there really discounting mistress that's probably the one thing I'm going to buy this year. I like it you're keeping it to a minimum one thing. I love it mad cats and digital trends thank you for everything we appreciate it.

