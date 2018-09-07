Toddler, 2, dies of self-inflicted gunshot

A toddler somehow got his hands on a pistol and fatally shot himself in the head in a tragic accident in Fresno, California, on Saturday.
1:56 | 07/09/18

Transcript for Toddler, 2, dies of self-inflicted gunshot

