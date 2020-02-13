Toddler escapes daycare, found freezing in street

A disoriented 2-year-old boy who managed to escape from his daycare was found soaking wet in near-freezing temperatures riding a tricycle down the middle of a busy street.
0:38 | 02/13/20

Didn't the police body cam video of a tool year old boy and Ohio all alone. Riding his Tory bike right there in the middle of the street. Just breaks your heart the boy's pants and socks so but he wasn't hurt. When he couldn't tell police three came from the officers went knocking on nearby doors they finally found a daycare center. With six other children asleep inside the all right a dead bolt lock on the front door but it appears the little boy was able to open it. Police charged the daycare owner would child endangerment and then told her to childproof the door.

