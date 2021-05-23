Transcript for Top general explains his visit to Saudi Arabia

What we talked about today were you know saw its concerns their their. Here under constant bombardment from Yemen with a variety of ballistic missiles cruise missiles and small you AS is they're very concerned about that. We want to help them when that and there are ways that we can help them and we do help them as is they defend themselves against that they're also very concerned about. The nature of our posture in this region. He mentioned Iran. And Siberia. What I things ears hurt UK well he stands. Just. Churchill actually at my level military to military level is fairly little discussion about digit poet what it means. I think what if my level speak into the Saudi jawed what they're concerned about is their ability to defend themselves should be attack from Iran. Regardless of whether there's object or there's not logical. And their material fines that we can do to help them that we help them with integrated air missile defense. We got a lot of hard work with them on their patriot batteries. Allowing them to be better link together the couple we call common operation picture in the military should you can get an early warning of an attack that allows you to focus your defensive efforts. And the saudis were actually I think there their direction become much better as a result of our interaction together. It. Sure so it over the last three months saudis been attacked well over a hundred times by ballistic missiles. By U aliases. Unmanned aerial system small drones and by land attack cruise missiles that have come from Yemen and the people are watching them in Yemen or proxies Iran. So saudis under constant bombardment so they're the actually feel they are under attack and they are under attack and so they're very concerned about their ability to defend themselves against this threat. And we we are able help them by working to improve the capabilities. Of their US provided patriot missile batteries. To effectively engage these targets as they come also their ability to mobilize their air defense their air force assets to attack these targets and saudis have actually enjoyed generally pretty good success in doing that which is a testament to both our systems but more importantly testimony in Saudi capability. He. He he. If yet. Which are so you know it's hard to measure to Terrence until you've lost it but but I would tell you that I believe our posture in the theater has prevented a state owned state attack from Iran. It is not prevented proxy attacks from ran either from Yemen and Saudi Arabia or as we have seen. In Iraq against our forces there but it has prevented a large state on state attacked by or. Sierra region. And they started it and yeah is it gets US warships are no laughing. He's he's the local commanders who you where. Or drastic change in green here. They don't have control. Q. Where he where. She harass. That's a great that's a great question the the rainy and harassment of our ships in the in the in the via Arabian city. And that's actually in restored again. He's a rainy and arrest of our ships in the street performers in the Arabian gulf has largely been at level of local commanders of the ire GC Republican. And that's that's the navy element that is different from the professional hire our ally in the Gregory navy. Miss characterized by irresponsible activities and or junior commanders. It's very worrisome from us that are. For us that Iran is unable to effectively apply command a controlled of these forces when I give an aura of confidence going to be carried out that's not true on the Iranian side. And that is a constant factor that we need to balance. Well I'll tell you one thing we're very lucky we've got highly professional flight we're on our ships out there that understand this and can act with cool professional good judgment is silly. When these Qassam line activities occur.

