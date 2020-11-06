Transcript for Top military official apologizes for Trump walk

Expressed her at a deduction but more importantly. For your leadership. And to you is world class creates leaders who have affect substantive change in the military. Across the gunman among many allies or partners around the globe. Are graduating class recollection's. He crowd appreciative of the opportunity. It battery. Reflect. And engage with you military erring CNN national peers about the challenges facing our nation. You may find useful as many fuel fairly go on to reflect options Ers. Always maintain a keen senses situation worn. The senior leaders. Everything you do will be closely watched. I am not a mean. Many of you saw the result of the photograph of me at Lafayette square last week asked Arctic national debate about the role of the military and civil society. Not a ban. I presence in that moment and in that environment. Created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. There's a commission uniformed officer it was a mistake. I've learned from. And I sincerely hope we all can learn from. We me who Wear the opera coronation. Come from the people of mortgage. We must hold dear the principal. And a political military and so deeply rooted. Very essence of our public. This is bodies. Takes time work and effort but it may be the most important thing each and every one of us does every single day. My second place devices. Are simple. Grace the constitution. You can post your heart. These are northstar. Our map to a better future. We are not a perfect union. Believe in the United States. Believe and our country leaving your troops believe in our purpose. Few other nations have been able to change for the greater good. As because of our rights and values and battered and our constitution. Freedoms guaranteed to us in the constitution. Allow people to demand change. Guest is the peaceful protesters are doing all across the country. That is why we serve and when day one you and I we all we also are no support and defend the constitution. And it's essential American principle. And all men and women born for any. That is the foundation of military eat those. Who we yards servicemen as an institution. All of us in uniform are willing to die for that idea the idea that is America. So it must also be willing to live that idea. Freedom of speech freedom of the press treatment peacefully assemble. Freedom to vote. But it leaves you wish your religion. He's our essential freedoms. And a cornerstone. Of our country. Americans as build their blood to protect them in the past and they continue to be worth fighting for. This we will defend. As you graduate today we're entering an increasingly dynamic complex world that needs your leadership. Reflect on the past year and what you've learned about the current security environment. Break our competition our global responsibilities. But also reflect on what you witnessed. Over past two and a half weeks. What it means to all of us as Americans. What it means to you guys leaders. I have complete confidence in each and everyone if you lead when we're needed. Make sure we grow and proven. Remain the best military organization in the world. Together our actions and words in the military. Would demonstrate that our differences. Not divide us and only make us stronger. Again congratulations to interview and well done here arts night. We look forward in human props ranks from me all all of us you your leadership.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.