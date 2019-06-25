Tornado cleanup in West Virginia

More than 15,000 people were left without power on Tuesday.
0:41 | 06/25/19

I'm giving Anderson in Charleston, West Virginia where crews are working to restore power to thousands in the capital city but across the state more than 181000. Are still without power the National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in part of cannot county. Commissioner suspect it could be Thursday before power is back on. This is not an uncommon sight downed power lines poles snapped in half. Nearby trees are uprooted and broke in blocking entire neighborhoods from driving in or out thankfully no injuries have been reported. In Charleston, West Virginia timetable to understand they're watching ABC news time.

