Tornado destroys buildings in Virginia

More
Video shows a tornado destroying buildings on the outskirts of Richmond.
0:30 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado destroys buildings in Virginia
There's no.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57892640,"title":"Tornado destroys buildings in Virginia","duration":"0:30","description":"Video shows a tornado destroying buildings on the outskirts of Richmond.","url":"/US/video/tornado-destroys-buildings-virginia-57892640","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.