Transcript for Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Kansas

I'm Taylor Adams near Lawrence Kansas we're powerful tornado struck down Tuesday night. And the damage was severe. You can see behind me if it was one of the homes and suffered damaged the roof on this home was almost completely taken off and now family is gathered around just trying to. Fifth through. Whatever degree they can and make any appearance that they can't but another area for concern persists and are downed power line east are posing a threat to citizens. And people in this area also don't happen I want. But the good news is crews are here now working we're told there are over 300 hold down in this county. Even in neighboring county but are also over 300 crews here working to restore power. I want to show you a little bit about what we have been seeing throughout the day. We as well as downed power lines we've also seen screen. Huge trees just completely ripped from the ground limbs ripped from their branches. Some of these trees were on highway 59 overnight Tuesday that cause the highway to close down her short period of time but it is back open today. Another piece of good news there were limits it amounts of people injured and no fatalities. I'm Taylor Adam near Lawrence Kansas and you're watching ABC news black.

