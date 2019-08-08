Tornado touches down in New Jersey

More
A tornado touched down in Union County, New Jersey, as severe storms swept across the Northeast.
0:35 | 08/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado touches down in New Jersey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"A tornado touched down in Union County, New Jersey, as severe storms swept across the Northeast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64844248","title":"Tornado touches down in New Jersey","url":"/US/video/tornado-touches-jersey-64844248"}