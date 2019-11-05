Tornado touches down in Texas

More
A tornado touched down in Tahoka, Texas, darkening the sky with ominous storm clouds, damaging roads, trees and downing power lines.
0:49 | 05/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado touches down in Texas
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":" A tornado touched down in Tahoka, Texas, darkening the sky with ominous storm clouds, damaging roads, trees and downing power lines.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62978246","title":"Tornado touches down in Texas","url":"/US/video/tornado-touches-texas-62978246"}