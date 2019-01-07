Transcript for 3 tornadoes reported as temperatures heat up

This holiday week will be a scorcher for millions of Americans by Wednesday temperatures in parts of the south could feel like a 105. Degrees. Let's dig a closer look now at your weather. Swept over parts of Long Island New York Sunday heavy rain and gusty winds downed trees and power lines. In there. It was nothing like this scene in western Mexico will keep this a massive hailstorm buried some areas and ice pellets that we're six feet deep. Hundreds of homes are damaged in dozens of cars were swept away by ice. We'll get today's temperatures 76 for Boston 85 New York upper eighties to low nineties from Kansas Illinois 110. In Phoenix.

