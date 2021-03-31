Transcript for More tornadoes possible in South as Northeast braces for cold

Right time now for a look at your Wednesday whether. More strong storms like the kind that's on this report a tornado in Hattiesburg. Mississippi Tuesday are expected along the Gulf Coast today. There were no reports of damage or injuries from yesterday's storm the scene system will move toward the northeast today bringing showers and storms. And the potential for more flash flooding to Tennessee. Below normal temperatures will follow that storm front. Looking at today's high temperature is 45 in Chicago sixties from Washington a Boston. Warm across the southwest 62 doubtless.

