Transcript for Torrential rain continues in Central Texas after days of flooding

Let's go to Texas now where residents are again dealing with a deadly flood situation. Flood watches are in effect and there's more rain on the way Victor can do is an Austin with more on that Victor. Diane the rain continues to come down here in Austin this is the last thing that central Texas needs we are right in front. Of the Mansfield dam just take a look at that right now four of the floodgates are open. You can see that water is raging right now just gushing out of those floodgates officials closely monitoring the water levels right now they do not want to have to open. Any more of those floodgates here with all the rain that continues to come down across central Texas you've got dams just like this one that are open we have seen. High water rescues people stranded in their vehicles or their Holmes. Lake Travis has taken on more water in the past week that this city of Austin uses in four. Years again there are heavy downpours on the radar with much of that all the way those residents who live along lakes and rivers they're bracing for the worst. They will have to watch because there is a flash flood watch in effect. Throughout the day Diane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.