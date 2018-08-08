Transcript for Tourist killed after being punched in NYC

Tragic update a Taurus from Florida has died after getting punched during a confrontation in Queens. Over the weekend the employer. San doors job though confirming his death yesterday the 35 year old was in town for a wedding when he knocked on a car window in Long Island City. Because he thought it was his Hoover and said the driver got out and punch them. And he fell and hit his head on the pavement his attacker is still on the loose police say he drove off in a white SUV.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.