Tourist killed after being punched in NYC

The family of Sandor Szabo says he knocked on a car window thinking it was his Uber ride.
0:28 | 08/08/18

Transcript for Tourist killed after being punched in NYC
Tragic update a Taurus from Florida has died after getting punched during a confrontation in Queens. Over the weekend the employer. San doors job though confirming his death yesterday the 35 year old was in town for a wedding when he knocked on a car window in Long Island City. Because he thought it was his Hoover and said the driver got out and punch them. And he fell and hit his head on the pavement his attacker is still on the loose police say he drove off in a white SUV.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

