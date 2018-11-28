Town forcing man to pay $2,000 a night for Christmas lights

Thomas Apruzzi, of Old Bridge Township, N.J., is refusing to pay thousands of dollars a night for police security at his massive Christmas light display after complaints from neighbors.
0:51 | 11/28/18

