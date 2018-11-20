Toys have toxic chemicals, spying capabilities: WISPIRG survey

More
The 33rd annual Trouble in Toyland study alerts the public to potential hazards in this year's most popular toys.
2:06 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toys have toxic chemicals, spying capabilities: WISPIRG survey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59318173,"title":"Toys have toxic chemicals, spying capabilities: WISPIRG survey","duration":"2:06","description":"The 33rd annual Trouble in Toyland study alerts the public to potential hazards in this year's most popular toys.","url":"/US/video/toys-toxic-chemicals-spying-capabilities-wispirg-survey-59318173","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.