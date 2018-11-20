Now Playing: Congress Passes Toxic Chemical Reform Bill

Now Playing: Toys for Halloween

Now Playing: Holiday Toys 2018: Toy Insider's top 20 hottest kids' toys this season

Now Playing: Toys have toxic chemicals, spying capabilities: WISPIRG survey

Now Playing: Massachusetts opens first recreational pot stores

Now Playing: What is diabetes?

Now Playing: What to know about new experimental drug for peanut allergies

Now Playing: Jessie J shares new details about her infertility struggle

Now Playing: 91,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled due to possible Salmonella

Now Playing: Top tips for Thanksgiving food safety

Now Playing: Juul to temporarily stop selling most flavored nicotine in stores

Now Playing: What is AFM?

Now Playing: New AHA guidelines for battling high cholesterol and heart disease

Now Playing: What to know about the new cholesterol guidelines for heart health

Now Playing: Cigarette smoking in the US hits record low, but it's not all good news

Now Playing: How to fight off the 'winter blues'

Now Playing: New study shows actual force backpacks put on your spine

Now Playing: 'This is the future': How a mirror could transform working out

Now Playing: FDA approved new opioid drug called Dsuvia