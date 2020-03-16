Transcript for Trading temporarily halted as markets plummet despite Fed intervention

This is an ABC news special report. Now reported George Stephanopoulos. Good morning were coming in here right now because the stock market just opened and it just closed within thirty seconds the Dow had dropped. And has to be 500 Koppel dropped below their trading limit that sets up a freeze a suspension in trading. In the mark you see it right there nearly 10% drop in the Dow in the first minute of trading this Monday morning of course a comes. As the corona virus crisis continued to spread around the globe overnight now nearly a 150 countries around the world 49 states plus the district. Of Columbia there was an emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Sunday night. But that did not do the trick in the markets this morning want to go straight to Rebecca Jarvis our chief business and economic correspondent. And Rebecca they said the Fed took that emergency action bringing interest rates too close to zero overnight. But real concerns on Wall Street about the real economy. That's right George and there's not only that move from the Fed. But a coordinated move from central banks around the world because this is a global issue at this point in time. And the question is how the economy is around the world are going to respond to this we know. They here in the United States the cost of the shut down that we have now seen in so many businesses restaurants and bars just overnight here in New York. And in many other American cities the cost of the shut downs to most American entertainment most American activity. Has a significant price about a 120 billion dollars coming out of GDP in just march alone. According to estimates out of Moody's Mark Zandi and the longer term question George for this economy and the one that Wall Street continues. To focus in on. Is the length of the disease the government response and ultimately how US consumers will respond because we know there's the near term hit. There is that big crater at that giant gap. That's happening in the economy right now. But if the disease were to be short lived contained in hospitals if that curve as doctor Jennifer Ashton has talked about so much. Were to be flattened and the US consumer were to go through this. Watching their televisions watching the news but feeling for the most part like. Things would be better on the other side and then people start spending money quickly and the government is there with a large stimulus package to help. People those who are out of work or not getting their paychecks right now if all of those things were to come together. Then the challenges to the US economy George would be much birth lesser. Let's talk a little more about that government response on his thank you Rebecca is gonna Cecilia Vega at the White House. Right now it's a shame we saw on Friday afternoon the stock market rose about 10% as the president was speaking announcing this expanded. Testing program all be going back in his first minute today as congress is still considering that first stimulus measure. Yeah exactly George and the first one being the operative phrase right now the house took up the bill over the weekend they. Pass it is designed to protect workers and families let me just give a little bit of a sense of some of the things that are in this bill as it as it stands right now and it we expected to change a little bit at least. It's got paid emergency leave we're talking about fourteen days of paid sick leave. Up to three months of paid family and medical leave the Scot free corona virus testing even for people who do not have insurance this has been also offer extra. Help with food for people like seniors and students and get places like food bank. But this could end up hitting a roadblock in the senate because it lacks some things that some in the senate have said they wanted to see including the president's. Pushed forth payroll tax of course that has. It's very controversial among Republicans on that site as well but I you said at the first one congress. Is now looking at another long term fiscal package when it goes even further. Then the one that is being discussed right now so they know that this is the long term problem David they are trying to get ahead of before. Get even worse massive shock to our economy right now thank used to say let's bring in doctor Jan national expert. And this corona virus curse is one of the things we saw all through the weekend is spreading across the globe Europe now the epicenter. This crisis but also here in the United States now guidance from the CDC saying no gatherings over fifty people for the next eight weeks yet. And George I think again out of an abundance of caution here no one has a crystal ball so we don't know how this virus will behave here in the US. Not just waiting for numbers on financial and and and the economy. We are waiting for clinical data which we expect to be released. Today or tomorrow on the US cases we need to know the average age of those patients what they're pre existing medical conditions. How many are being admitted to the hospital how many are being admits the icu that's very important information so the people can. Not only put their own individual risk in perspective. But assess their response as a country and rate now with the uncertainty. And the concern and the fear it's important to just focus on what is important now our preparation and our effort and especially with social. Just write a one thing it does seem certain is that our hospital system is going to be under tremendous strain. Assuming governor Andrew Cuomo from New York this when he says can be overwhelmed wants to call the military. At exactly Georgia and we may see that again you know doctor Anthony found chi on your program yesterday said we want to look back on this and say we did too much. We were over prepared. People's health and people's lives are at stake and so I think we may see incredibly aggressive steps like that. But just logistically there are still kinks in the system we heard the big retailers on Friday say that they were going to be offering drive through testing. ABC news has learned that a in Massachusetts for example some of those retailers. Are approaching local hospitals asking for their staff to help test people so. This is all evolving literally hour to hour and we're gonna see people you know come together and respond to that emergency preparedness plan. Very very co. Quite nationwide crisis in global crisis as we said the Dow Jones stock trading within the first minute. A trading this morning down nearly 10% there will not be any more trading for at least ten more minutes we're gonna continue to cover this on ABC news like and the network. Back toward regular programs for many view as Good Morning America. 