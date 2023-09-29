Trailblazing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who served for over three decades in office, has died, sources confirm to ABC News. She was 90.

September 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live