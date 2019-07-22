Transgender woman found dead

More
The body of Denali Berries Stuckey was discovered in North Charleston early Saturday, according to police.
0:22 | 07/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Transgender woman found dead
Yeah. Oh yeah. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"The body of Denali Berries Stuckey was discovered in North Charleston early Saturday, according to police.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64495799","title":"Transgender woman found dead","url":"/US/video/transgender-woman-found-dead-bullet-64495799"}