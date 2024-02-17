Trees topple onto highway during rockslide

A segment of a highway in Del Norte County, California, was closed due to a rockslide. Footage shows the moment trees toppled onto the highway.

February 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live