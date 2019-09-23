Transcript for Trial begins for Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who killed neighbor

Former Dallas police officer amber Geiger arrived in court today for the first day of her trial. Geiger is charged with murder after she shot and killed a man last September after she claimed she thought she was an intruder in her apartment. The victim a 26 year old both and Jean it was her upstairs neighbor. Geiger told investigators that after a fifteen hour shifts she parked on the fourth floor instead of the third where she lived and found the apartments door ajar. She walks past sixteen different apartments. To register. That number for war on anything. The case has sparked outraged questions like how she did it noticed she was on the wrong floor. Threat both. Is this extremely obvious bright red warm. Her lawyer attempted to explain the mistake 38 tacitly artwork or reported doing that thing they. How does that at least. Today the prosecutor revealed a phone conversation Geiger had with her partner an alleged lover minutes before pulling into the wrong parking spot whatever. Our. Stations should attach. After the shooting last year Geiger was put on leave and then fired two weeks later. She was initially charged with manslaughter but a grand jury indicted her for murder in November. The Jerry has. RD been told they'll likely be sequestered for the duration of the trial to keep them from seen news coverage of the case. The trial is expected to last two weeks from me to put an ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.