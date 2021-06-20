Triple-killing fugitive turns himself in: Police

More
Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, turned himself in to authorities in Wisconsin, investigators said.
0:36 | 06/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Triple-killing fugitive turns himself in: Police
I've been informed that one. You herded her and and G-20. One. It's good result and ovaries. There will be you're reading this morning. And yours are friends that he at all. Those are yours is a senior Clinton today is people who were higher with Williams case. There's a lot of work. I think agency's vault for others who. Our network Ers now let me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, turned himself in to authorities in Wisconsin, investigators said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78389487","title":"Triple-killing fugitive turns himself in: Police","url":"/US/video/triple-killing-fugitive-turns-police-78389487"}