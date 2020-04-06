Tropical Storm Cristobal could hit US coast Sunday

The storm brought up to 25 inches of rain to Mexico.
Severe storms of hurricane force winds roared through parts of the northeast. Downed trees claimed three lives near Philadelphia plunging 300000 power customers and to the dark. Meanwhile tropical storm crystal ball is soaking Mexico with up to 25 inches of rain. The storm is expected to move into the gulf and could hit the US coast Sunday. Looking at today's high temperatures 88 degrees in New Orleans and admit this in Chicago also in the eighties and the northeast today and cooler on the West Coast.

