Tropical Storm Fay delivers rain and wind to New Jersey

More
Heavy rain and wind hit New Jersey, as Tropical Storm Fay moves north.
0:46 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm Fay delivers rain and wind to New Jersey
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Heavy rain and wind hit New Jersey, as Tropical Storm Fay moves north.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71718982","title":"Tropical Storm Fay delivers rain and wind to New Jersey","url":"/US/video/tropical-storm-fay-delivers-rain-wind-jersey-71718982"}