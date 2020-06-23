Transcript for Trump says 450 miles of border wall on pace to finish by end of year

He's given a beautiful picture of the wall. That's before and after. And it's quite a difference. One area walk over you drive over to do whatever you want than the other one is a well. Guess we don't get in. Is another one just give it. It's that's a different section. Pretty amazing they've done a great job whipped it 212 more than that now about Detroit but. Over 212 miles and will be very close to 500 miles by the end of the year and that's the air that we want to. So it's great in thank you'll for being here thank you very much. And I am thrilled to be in Yuma Arizona. If treated me very nicely in Arizona so we're very happy about that mr. governor and. To commemorate the completion of more than 200 miles of powerful border wall. We're on pace to complete. 450. Miles by the end of the year and 500 miles almost immediately there after we may even have the 500 miles by the end of the year we're doing. A real job the Army Corps of Engineers I want to thank them they've been incredible. Is the most powerful and comprehensive border wall structure anywhere in the world it's got technology that. Nobody would even believe between sensors and cameras and everything else.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.