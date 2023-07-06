Trump aide pleads not guilty to charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice

Walt Nauta, the aide accused of helping former President Donald Trump hide classified documents from federal investigators, appeared before a judge in Miami.

July 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live