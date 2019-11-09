Transcript for Trump aims to stop flavored vaping product sales

Maybe has become a very big businesses I don't understand it like a giant business and virgin or period. But we can't allow people to get sick we can't have our youth he's so effective and I'm hearing get a that's how the First Lady got a she's. Got a son together that is any any beautiful young man and she feels very very. Strongly about it she's seen and we're both reading it out of people are reading it but people are dying. So we're looking that very closely and you know if nothing else this is a conference just to let people know about people watch what we say. And parents are going to be a lot tougher with respect to their children lot of people they think it's wonderful it's great is it's really not what the polls. That's one thing and people say definitely. Commissioners not a wonderful thing and it's got big problems we have to find out the extent of the problem cylinder. So but we're gonna find. I hope that parents that. You know they have children and children are sick I hope they're going to be able to. Make wise decisions may be based at what was that but the commissioners. Alexei is are they going to be coming back over the next pretty short period of time a couple of weeks with some very strong. Recommendations. You tell. Salute and it'll take several weeks for us to put out the final guidance that would announce the all the parameters around the enforcement policy. And then there will likely be thirty days late effective date as is customary with FDA's good guys practices and at that point. All flavored cigarettes other than tobacco laced with have to be removed from the market. Tobacco flavors. 20/20 have to file. For approval by FDA of their products. The other flavored product manufacturers' cannon at any time also filed but they would be off the market. Until approved by FBI.

