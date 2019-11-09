-
Now Playing: How should 9/11 be remembered?
-
Now Playing: Tamron Hall on motherhood and getting fired from ‘Today’
-
Now Playing: Trump aims to stop flavored vaping product sales
-
Now Playing: Man stabs 5 coworkers in knife attack: Police
-
Now Playing: Helping the homeless through makeup
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old Nashville girl escapes murder-suicide attempt: Police
-
Now Playing: How tariffs impact 1 cattle ranch owner's business
-
Now Playing: 9/11 survivor details her experiences after terrorist attack
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke remember 9/11
-
Now Playing: Remembering 9/11 on tragedy's 18th anniversary
-
Now Playing: Universal basic income program tested in California
-
Now Playing: 5 Democrats hold lead over Trump: Poll
-
Now Playing: Trump highlights US military strength in 9/11 speech
-
Now Playing: Deaf woman denied service at California Jack in the Box
-
Now Playing: Woman collides with police cruiser in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Tornado leaves path of destruction in South Dakota
-
Now Playing: How these women say they conducted strip club "fishing" scheme
-
Now Playing: Asteroid as powerful as 10 billion WWII atomic bombs may have wiped out dinosaurs
-
Now Playing: President Trump and first lady attend 9/11 memorial service
-
Now Playing: ‘Storm Area 51’ creator bails out