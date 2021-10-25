Trump ally Steve Bannon’s case ‘will be hard’ for prosecutors to win: Expert

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former federal prosecutor Kan Nawaday about the criminal case against Donald Trump's longtime advisor Steve Bannon following his surrender to authorities.

