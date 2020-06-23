Transcript for Trump says Andrew Jackson monument demonstrators will face jail time

Stop for the back go. BF five. What event go on board but they did a great job we'll. Double bar exactly. Did a great job they. Dubbed the wall. Yeah I'd going. Jail today. It is dead but. Long delta does pretty bad don't. Vote whatever you want. They're bad people that I love I've got.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.