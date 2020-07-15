Transcript for Trump announces overhaul of major environmental law

We hear today. To celebrate a historic breakthrough that will transform the lives of workers and families. All across our nation. For decades the single biggest obstacle to building a modern transportation system. Has been the mountains and mountains of bureaucratic red tape in Washington. DC. Before I took office reviews. Were highways ballooned to an average of nearly. 750. Pages are blank and they with a good Wednesday with the short ones. And I know because I was in business for a long time and I had to go through a process that was so ridiculous. It was so ridiculous we went through a process for building buildings usually. It would take forever. By the time you start building the market changed. You say get out of market was good when we started out the markets lousy C is a Bellwether we will build. Sometimes you start villages in that was a mistake. But we went through years and years of litigation and so mild. And it was just not good but you go through it to an injured greater extent. The maze like approval process represented lobbyists. There were very rich that would make it a lot of money and I remember I'd go up to Albany new York and it's in my lobbyists up there. As a what are you doing here I knew what they would do they would try to make it more difficult C at a higher room for more and lower. Spend billions and billions of dollars for nothing. But too often they cause massive delays in top of everything else. And that way they got their fees over a longer period of time. It's one of the reasons why for example the average at glad to drive it spends an incredible 77 hours in traffic. During a short period of time. But all of that ends today. We're doing something very dramatic. We just completed an unprecedented. I don't want to say it's absolutely unprecedented. Top to bottom overhaul should have been done years ago. Of the infrastructure approval process is approval process. That is cause. Trillions of dollars over the years for our country and delays like you wouldn't believe. This is a truly historic breakthrough which means better bridges tunnels and highways. Wherever UPS driver in every citizen all across our land.

