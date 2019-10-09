Transcript for Trump approval rating drops: Poll

We now turn to politics sum a new poll from ABC news and the Washington Post released today. Now giving the president a 38%. Approval ratings I wanna go to Karen Travers at the White House Karen good to see you this is a six point drop. Since July what does this mean for his team as we head into this campaign season yes. 38% approval rating down from 44% in July as you say which is a career high for the president fill out over 50%. And the president. And his campaign are gonna make the economy a very central part of his campaign strategy and his message. The strong US economy is what the president sites out on the campaign trail. As a reason to reelect him but. This poll shows that economic worries are really driving that. Six in ten Americans say they think a recession is likely in the next year and that same numbers 60% Kimberly say that. They're worried about higher prices of goods things that they buying because in the ongoing trade war with China. The president had been doing well when it came to his handling of the economy people giving him credit for that. We're now starting to see Americans little bit more cynical and criticizing the president saying that his policies have increase the chances of a recession. 56% of Americans have a positive view of the economy so that's is Don and number for the president but Kimberly that's down from 65% last fall. Something is driving this major shift in public opinion certainly a lot of the analysts and economists talk over the past couple weeks have found a looming recession is there. Think also might be feeling it in their own pocketbooks and looking at their own family budgets. Absolute. Least so I'm in other news the president is meeting with GOP leaders today and I wanna know what dims are wanting to see about. I'm gun legislation. This will be a meeting today behind closed door that the right now our likening it to see the president meeting with the top leader it's Republican leaders in the house and senate. Chances and they catch up after a long August recess congress is back in town. But Democrats Kimberly are pushing Republicans on the hill to move forward on gun legislation specifically tightening background checks on all gun purchases. This could come on today in this meeting with the president certainly heard him talking about a lot about this in the past couple of weeks. But the key here is senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and he has made it very clear. He will only move forward on gun legislation if the president gives it his blessing for president explicitly says. What legislation he would sign what reforms he could get behind. It was notable yesterday Kimberly when senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and laying out the agenda. For the next couple of weeks he did not mention anything related to guns. All right Karen Travers at the white house with the update thank you so much.

