Transcript for Trump awards Congressional Medal of Honor to Army master sergeant

Well this afternoon it's my privilege to present our nations highest and most. Revered. Military distinction. Scold the congressional. Medal of honor. Nothing like it. Please join me in welcoming today's extraordinary recipient master Sargent Matthew Williams. Thank you very much. Matt Williams grew up. In the small town of beer and he Texans. There's small town he met K. For the first time in elementary school and college you plan to pursue a career and law enforcement but after. 9/11 Matt decided his place was on the front lines. Of the war on terror. He wanted to be the best of the best work so hard and it so after graduation he enlisted in the. Or to become a green beret. Matt we salute your unyielding service your unbreakable resolved in Europe un retiring devotion to. Our great nation and the nation that we all love. Your spirit keeps our flag waving hi our families safe at home and our hearts beating. It American pride. On behalf of the entire nation. How are great. USA. Our incredible United States of America. We are forever grateful for your life of service and your outstanding courage. It's now my privilege to present master Sargent Matthew Williams with the congressional medal of honor. And I'd like to ask the military aid to come forward. And please read this citation thank you. The president of United States of America has awarded the congressional medal of honor to sergeant Matthew people Williams united states army. Sergeant Williams distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and into rapidity. Above and beyond the call of duty on April 6 2008 while serving as a weapon Sargent. Special forces operational detachment alpha 336. Special operations task force to victory in support of operation enduring freedom. Sargent williams' actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself. Combined joint special operations task force Afghanistan. Special operations command central and united states army.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.